First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 507,639 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 507,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 174,497 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

