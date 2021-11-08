First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

PBH opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

