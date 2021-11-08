First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,974 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

FOXF opened at $180.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

