First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

