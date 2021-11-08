First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Portland General Electric worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

