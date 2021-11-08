First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH opened at $108.07 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.93 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.