First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $45,945,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,439,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $43.19 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

