First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 465,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

