First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $54.88 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03.

