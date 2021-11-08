First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 125,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.82. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

