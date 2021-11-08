FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.07 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.