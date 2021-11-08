FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

