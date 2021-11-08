Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Five9 stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.25. 2,368,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. Five9 has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

