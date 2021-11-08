Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.5-165.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.06 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $145.25. 2,368,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,150. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.19.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

