Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.19.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.01. Five9 has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

