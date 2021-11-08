Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.71

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $106.51 million and $87.44 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00080617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,530.94 or 0.99934646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.27 or 0.07157234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021143 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

