FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.79 and last traded at $184.34. Approximately 22,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $171.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C J Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 205,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

