Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $133.29 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,705 shares of company stock worth $36,002,897. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

