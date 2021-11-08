Fmr LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $316,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,483. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

