Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

