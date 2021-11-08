Fmr LLC Sells 555 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $13,548,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $38.98 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

