Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 554.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $67.58.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

