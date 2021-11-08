Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of FOCS opened at $66.58 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 554.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

