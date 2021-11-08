Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 60,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $52.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

