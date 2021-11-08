Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $75,815,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,886,000 after acquiring an additional 241,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $349.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

