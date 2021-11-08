Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $434.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.04.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $349.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

