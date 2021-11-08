Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $79.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.09.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Fortive by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.11. 1,527,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,813. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

