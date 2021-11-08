Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.27

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136,692 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

