Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

