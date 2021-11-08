Frax Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56.10 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Frax has a market capitalization of $703.15 million and $56.10 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 701,324,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

