Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $37.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

