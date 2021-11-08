FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

