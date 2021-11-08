Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULCC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Frontier Group stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,862 shares of company stock worth $1,374,418.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.