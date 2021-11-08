FSBT API Token (FSBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,239.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 51% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $241,440.79 and approximately $35,239.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00224514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00095295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

