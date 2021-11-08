Function X Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Function X has a market cap of $501.57 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,671.21 or 0.99845522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.84 or 0.00669177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.