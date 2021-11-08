Function X Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Function X has a market cap of $501.57 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,671.21 or 0.99845522 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00054284 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004338 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00042573 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002386 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004383 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.84 or 0.00669177 BTC.
  • Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000147 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.