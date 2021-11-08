FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.89. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $134.69 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

