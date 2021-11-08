FY2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.70) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

