FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Decreased by Analyst

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $93.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.