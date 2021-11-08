FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

