FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.63 on Monday. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth $73,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

