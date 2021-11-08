FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

