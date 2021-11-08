FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SFST stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

