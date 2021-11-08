FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Stantec stock opened at C$68.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.61 and a 1-year high of C$72.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

