FY2021 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $664.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

