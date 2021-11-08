FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Cut by Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.