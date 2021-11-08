FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Boosted by Analyst

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mimecast in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,173,459 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.