Gaj Finance Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded up 25% against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $946,334.85 and approximately $39,983.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00078198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00083292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00097115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,639.41 or 1.00231773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.80 or 0.07056300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020466 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,942,239 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

