Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFRD. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday.

LON GFRD opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.63. The stock has a market cap of £228.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

