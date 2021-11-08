Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GFRD opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.69) on Friday. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

