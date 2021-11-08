Game.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $3.38 million and $117,604.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars.

